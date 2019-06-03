Wales international fixed up after leaving Wigan Athletic

Shaun MacDonald has already got fixed up after leaving Wigan Athletic, joining Rotherham United on a two-year deal.

The Wales international was released by Latics last month, having not played in the league for two years since suffering an horrific leg break at Reading in April 2017.

One of his two appearances since then came, ironically, at Rotherham in the Carabao Cup last August.

MacDonald, 30, becomes former Latics striker Paul Warne's second signing of the summer, following on from the capture of Carlton Morris.