Wane excited about Tomkins’ progress

Shaun Wane believes Sam Tomkins is poised to hit new highs in 2018 and admitted: “I’ve never seen him like this.”

Wane has worked with the former Man of Steel for several years – aside from two seasons in the NRL.

But, incredibly, this is the first full pre-season he has had with Tomkins.

And he said: “I thought Sam did some good things for us last season (after returning from injury), but he didn’t get anywhere near his potential.

“I’m really pumped and excited to see how he goes, but I don’t think there’s anyone more excited than him.

“He’s so hungry – I’ve never see him like this.”

International duty or injuries have denied Tomkins a full pre-season since 2009.

And the 28-year-old said: “It’s a chance for me to make some strides and improve before the new season. It’s always great playing internationals and I’ve been lucky to do that a lot, and it’s nice to be kept out of pre-season for that reason.

“But this year, with that not being the case, I’ve had a chance to work on things. Once the season starts it’s tough to make any improvements.”