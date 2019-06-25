'Watch this space' on new signings, says Wigan Athletic boss

Paul Cook could not hide his ‘disappointment’ that Wigan Athletic kicked-off their week-long training camp in Spain on Monday without a single new signing on board.

But the Latics boss has told fans to ‘watch this space’ – with work being done on several potential deals that would bolster the squad.

A dozen members of last season’s first-team squad have since moved on, including key men Nick Powell, Reece James and Antonee Robinson.

With less than six weeks to go until the big kick-off, Cook concedes it’s not an ideal situation to be in.

But with most clubs up and down in the country in the same boat, it’s something he’s having to live with.

“One of the big things about going away to these camps is to integrate new players into the group,” he told the Wigan Post.

“To come away with no new players is obviously not ideal – but that’s how it is.

“The problem is every single other club is also trying to sign players – we’re all in the same boat.

“It’s not a criticism of anything, it’s just part and parcel of the game and we understand that.

“The reality is we’ve been driving into dead ends and having bids rejected like every other club.

“You need three parties to agree to any deal, and that’s not always easy.

"Hopefully we might get one or two in as the week progresses.

"We’ll watch this space on that.”

Jonas Olsson, Darron Gibson, Shaun MacDonald, Callum McManaman, James Vaughan and Dan Lavercombe were released at the end of last season, while Christian Walton, Beni Baningime and Leon Clarke returned to their parent clubs after loan spells.