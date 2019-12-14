We committed 'football suicide' against Wigan Athletic, admits Huddersfield chief

Huddersfield boss Danny Cowley accused his side of 'football suicide' in the 1-1 draw at Wigan - but reckons they could still have gone on to win the game.

The Terriers gifted Latics the lead just before the interval when goalkeeper Kamil Grabara's mistake allowed Josh Windass to open the scoring.

Grabara was then called on to get Town out of jail after the restart, when he raced off his line to prevent Windass taking advantage of a woeful backpass and possibly put the game to bed.

Town recovered to level through Karlan Grant's rocket 20 minutes from time.

And Latics were indebted to Jamal Lowe for hacking a Steve Mounie header off the line in a frantic finale.

"It was a disappointing first-half, and the goal pretty much summed that up," acknowledged Cowley.

"There was nearly another one as well, it was real football suicide...we were having a good game at that, weren't we!

"But we accept the outcome bearing in mind the circumstances, and the amount of injuries we have.

"We're playing with 11 right-footers, and we weren't able to use Steve Mounie from the outset because of a sickness bug.

"He was pretty much on his deathbed on Thursday and Friday, and woke up this morning not feeling anywhere near 100 per cent.

"I thought he helped us, because until that point we didn't have a point of reference, and Wigan were able to stop us and track us.

"We spoke about that at half-time, when Steve came on we played much better, and we could have gone on to win the game."