We controlled 'very difficult Wigan Athletic team' very well - Brentford boss

Brentford boss Thomas Frank was delighted to pick up three points against a 'very difficult opponent in Wigan Athletic'.

Latics went into the game looking to bounce back from a rare home setback last weekend against high-flying Swansea.

But the Bees played them off the park from start to finish, and thoroughly deserved their 3-0 victory.

"It was another strong away performance from us, and it's very pleasing to be sat here reflecting on a 3-0 victory," recognised Frank.

"And it was against a very difficult opponent in Wigan Athletic.

"Wigan are a very difficult team to play against, especially here at home, and we controlled the game very well.

"We didn't give them a single chance throughout the game, and scored some very good goals of our own.

"We came here with a strong attitude - in that we respected our opponents, but at the same time we played with confidence.

"We put a lot of hard work into key pressing forward in every single situation, and that high pressure was key in the performance.

"We also know Wigan are one of the best teams in the division for offensive set-pieces, and we kept them very quiet in that area."

Brentford have now scored three goals in four of their last five matches to climb to within touching distance of the top six.

"It's very important we're scoring many goals as well as winning games," the Bees manager added.

"And of course we've managed to win 3-0 without our top scorer, Ollie Watkins, getting on the scoresheet, which is pleasing.

"That's four wins in five now, and that's very pleasing."