We didn't worry Wigan Athletic enough - Birmingham boss

Garry Monk was unhappy with the performance his Birmingham City side put in against Wigan Athletic in what he thought was a 'poor, scrappy' game.

Birmingham went ahead inside two minutes through Lukas Jutkiewicz, after a mistake in the Latics rearguard.

But that was about it in terms of positives, with the visitors controlling most of the game, equalising through Nick Powell, and coming close on several occasions to forcing further goals.

"It wasn't quite the performance we'd hoped for," Monk acknowledged.

"The intention was to try and get that win in our last home game.

"It was a great start but the performance wasn't there.

"It was a poor game, it was scrappy and there was nothing really fluid with it at all.

"It just became a bit of a scrap really. But I think what's most important is the overall picture.

"These lads have given absolutely everything this year and we wanted to give our fans that last win at home.

"I think the fans have also seen some huge performances here and some huge performances throughout the season and that's what we have to remember.

"It's been a successful season when you consider everything we've had to deal with."

Goalscorer Jutkiewicz at least justified Monk's decision to hand him the captaincy in the absence of the injured Michael Morrison.

"For what he has given this season and to cap it off with a goal is huge," added the City boss. "I am delighted from that aspect.

"We are disappointed we didn’t get the win we wanted but I have to say these players have given everything.

"They have had to face so much and they have done it admirably all season long they have showed the desire and determination you would expect from this club.

"That’s what you have to remember - the fact we can go round that pitch at the end and show our appreciation was a two-way thing.

"Everyone knows this season has been a big ask for all of us, the fans, the players - everyone involved.

"Everyone has given everything and that’s a really strong foundation to build on."