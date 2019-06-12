We 'finished a bit short in our objectives', admits Wigan Athletic star

Defender Chey Dunkley admits next season will have to be about far more than mere Championship survival for Wigan Athletic.

Latics managed to consolidate their status in the second tier last term, finishing an impressive 12 points above the drop zone despite a a worrying dip either side of the festive period.

They’ll be expected to fare better next term, for which the fixtures will be released next Thursday.

And as Dunkley is the first to acknowledge, having proved they belong at this level, the next step is all about kicking on.

“We had our highs and lows, but we’re just delighted we’re able to say we’re staying in the Championship,” Dunkley told the Wigan Post.

“We had two objectives last summer – the first was to survive, and the second was to try and push up the league.

“While we achieved the first, we probably finished a bit short in the second.

“And that’s something we’re certainly looking to address next season.

“I’m sure we’ll have players coming in to the group to improve us, and it’s something the gaffer is looking to sort.”