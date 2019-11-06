'We have to learn our lesson fast,' admits Wigan Athletic defender

Chey Dunkley admits it’s high time Wigan Athletic address the alarming number of late goals being shipped - which is threatening to derail their season.

Latics have been sunk late in each of the last three matches, costing them four precious points.

Against both Derby and Swansea, they conceded stoppage-time goals – against the run of play – that won the game for the opposition.

And at Bristol City, they saw a much-needed away victory ripped from their clutches with just four minutes remaining.

Those four points would have lifted Latics four places in the Championship table, and incredibly within three points of the top 10.

And Dunkley acknowledges the Swansea setback was typical of the way things have been going.

“It’s heartbreaking, and it’s been the story of the season so far – conceding late and not taking our chances,” Dunkley told the Wigan Post.

“It’s a collective thing...performance-wise, was it there again on Saturday (against Swansea)...I’d say it was.

“But we’ve feel on the wrong side of the sword again and it’s tough to take because we’re so good at home.

“Swansea went top with the win, and they’re a good side...a point against them would have been a good point.

“But we have to dust ourselves down, move on and get ready for Brentford next weekend.”

No-one’s being done more than Dunkley to help Latics out of their slump, with five goals to his name – no-one else has more than one to their name.

Even when not on the scoresheet against Swansea, his presence in the opposition box drew a foul, allowing Kieffer Moore to bag his first Latics goal from the spot.

“Like I say, it’s good to chip in where I can, and help the boys,” Dunkley added.

“But of course I’m a defender, and the main aim is to keep goals out at the other end.

“And it’s that situation we need to look at and address at the moment.

“But it’s not just about the defence, it’s about the whole team, and our approach.

“When you get into the last 10 minutes, the last five minutes, stoppage-time even...sometimes you’ve just got to take your point.

“We can’t always be open, and I think that’s something we have to learn as a group – and learn it quickly.”