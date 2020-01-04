We lacked 'quality of Leicester', admits Wigan Athletic boss

Paul Cook insisted there were plenty of positives to take from Wigan Athletic's 2-0 FA Cup defeat at Leicester - not least the chance to fully focus on preserving their Championship status.

Latics, the 2013 winners, bowed out of the 2020 competition at the first hurdle, with an own goal from Tom Pearce - making his debut - and a Harvey Barnes effort sending the Premier League high-flyers through to round four.

The visitors threatened to rally in the final quarter, but saw a cracking volley from Jamal Lowe - off a brilliant cross from Pearce - chalked off by VAR.

But the Latics boss - who'd made six changes to his line-up - wasn't too despondent in the aftermath.

"There were a lot of plus points for us today," he said. "We finished up last week with a good win at Birmingham, it was always going to be a tough test today.

"But now we concentrate on the league which is so important to everyone.

"I've got to give credit to Leicester, to watch them up close from the sideline in terms of their pace, their energy and their movement.

"The triangles they play in and their rotation of players shows how good they are.

"Our lads were excellent, especially in the second half because our honesty shone through.

"We know we haven't got the quality of Leicester, but we remained honest."

Despite Leicester making wholesale changes themselves, Brendan Rodgers' men had too much across the park for their opponents.

"Against a team like Leicester, you see Harvey Barnes' run in the second half and when you think you're doing well in the game, they can flatten you in a heartbeat," acknowledged Cook.

"They carry an excellent calibre of player, they're second in the Premier League.

"The two goals we gave away were really poor. We were in control of the situation from a throw in and then all of a sudden it's a goal.

"It was a big test for our lads, especially with the recent fixtures.

"Sam Morsy, Lee Evans and Joe Williams just kept running and running - I'm so proud of them for that level of effort, appetite and work rate."

Despite Pearce's own goal, Cook was delighted with the way he and fellow debutante Kieran Dowell showed up.

"Overall it was a good debut for Tom Pearce, I thought he was excellent," added Cook.

"Kieran came to the hotel last night and was thrown in completely at the deep end.

"He'll have a big learning curve for a few weeks, but you can see in some of his passes the quality he has, he'll be a real asset to the club."