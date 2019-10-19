'We might be up against it with Nottingham Forest', admits Wigan Athletic boss

Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook is expecting the ultimate test of his side’s cracking home record on Sunday when high-flying Nottingham Forest come to town.



Only four away teams – Birmingham, Derby, Sheffield United and Leeds United (twice) – have gone home with three points since the start of last season.

And Cook knows his side will have to be at their best to challenge Sabri Lamouchi’s side, who are only second behind leaders West Brom on goal difference.

“Forest are an excellent team, and the manager’s done an exceptional job since he’s come in,” acknowledged Cook.

“It’s a club that’s, for whatever reason, continually hiccuped in terms of getting momentum going.

“Every year, the expectation’s always the same, and unfortunately it’s not quite happened.

“But this year, they very much look like they know that they’re doing, and you can see the positive impact the manager’s had.

“He looks very good, he knows what he’s doing, and he’s adapted very well, very quickly, to English football.”

Cook says Forest are impressive all over the park.

“They’ve always been a very good side going forward, and the calibre of players they have tells you they’ll score goals,” the Latics boss added.

“Defensively they’ve done a lot better this year, they’re very well organised and they look very strong at the back.

“When those aspects of the game are working in sync, that normally means you’ve got a very good team.

“Unfortunately that means we might be up against it on Sunday.”