'We needed Wigan Athletic victory' - Preston boss

Preston boss Alex Neil was delighted with 'the manner' of his side's 3-0 victory over Wigan Athletic at Deepdale.

From the moment Sean Maguire gave North End an early lead with a free header from a corner, there was only going to be one winner.

And further goals either side of the break from Louis Moult and Paul Gallagher - with a fabulous free-kick - secured a well-deserved three points.

"I was pleased that we put a good performance in and managed to win the game," enthused Neil.

"To be honest, I think it was needed this week after losing the first game, and with the negativity which swirled around after the transfer window closed.

"It was important for everyone at the club that we went and won and did it in the manner we did.

"We moved the ball really well and had sustained attacks because our possession was very good.

"There have been times when we have spoken about a lack of guile and a lack of creativity but I thought we had a lot of that today."

Neil heaped special praise on lone frontman Moult, who gave Latics centre-backs Danny Fox and Cedric Kipre a torrid time.

"Louis Moult was excellent, he wasn't involved last week and it can be difficult at times when a player is not playing as often as he likes," added Neil.

"He got his opportunity today, and I I thought he took it.

"His link-up play was very good, and he allowed the other lads to come in off the line and play around him.

"It is always a difficult team to pick when you have a big squad and a lot of players who, in my opinion, there isn't a lot between.

"It is about trying to get the balance right between workers, runners, technicians and making sure I have got enough in the team for them to do a bit of everything.

"We need to make sure we compete well enough, have enough legs in the team so they don't over-run you, and have enough technical quality to break them down.

"Today's team had all those attributes."