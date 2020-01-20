We still have the fight, insists Wigan Athletic chief

Paul Cook is adamant Wigan Athletic have it in them to arrest their slump and climb away from the foot of the Championship table.



But the Latics boss acknowledges they must act fast if they are to avoid a third relegation in the space of six seasons.

Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Swansea means Latics have now won only one of their last 17 matches – at Birmingham on New Year’s Day.

Cook’s side at least have experience of getting out of a relegation dogfight, having stayed up last term by 12 points in the end.

But they’ll have to show even greater mettle this term, having not had the luxury of such a fine start.

When asked whether he still had the fight in him, Cook replied: “Of course we have, of course we have...you have to.

“But the brutal reality is we seem to do what we do, and we’re doing it repetitively.

“If that carries on happening, we’re going to be in a little bit of bother, aren’t we?

“Unfortunately for us at the minute, we’re not doing as well as we’d like, and whatever that leads to, that leads to.”

Whether Kieffer Moore will be around to help the cause is unclear, with Championship rivals Cardiff continuing to be linked with a January move.

It’s understood Latics have turned down £2.3million for the Wales international striker, who only joined them last summer from Barnsley.

But the manager was in no mood to discuss the situation after the game on Saturday.

“I’m not going to go into individual players, I don’t feel it’s the correct time,” Cook added.

“It’s well publicised Cardiff have made a couple of bids for Kieffer, and that’s where it’s at.

“I’m not going to debate players if that’s okay.”