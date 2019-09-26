We won't sit off Fulham, promises Wigan Athletic boss

Paul Cook insists his Wigan Athletic side will be going toe-to-toe with Fulham on Friday night as they aim to crack their away-day hoodoo in style.

Latics will pitch up at Craven Cottage in good spirits after picking up five points in their last three matches.

But history certainly isn’t on their side.

Latics have won only once on the road since the beginning of last season – at Leeds on Good Friday – and have only ever tasted victory twice at Craven Cottage in 22 trips.

Nevertheless, Cook says the buzz around a Friday night fixture by the Thames will make for a perfect setting.

“Games always seem to be that little bit better under the lights, maybe with a bit of rain, it adds to the excitement,” the Latics boss said.

“Every time I’ve seen Fulham this season, I’ve been very impressed, so we’re definitely expecting a tough game.

“They carry quality players all over the pitch, they’ve brought in some top players over the summer, and they play a good brand of football.

“It’s a big challenge, but one we’re looking forward to.

“Can we go to Fulham and get a win?

"What would a win at Fulham do for our season?

“We have to believe that, and we will go there believing that.

"We won’t sit off Fulham in any way, shape or form.”

Latics will have a smaller-than-usual travelling support due to the late fixture switch from Saturday.

But Cook aims to reward each and every one of them for their efforts over the past year.

“The away fans have always been great with us,” he added.

“It’s something we’ve had to adapt to over the last 12 months or so, the difference in results away from home.

“We lost something like four out of 23 games on the road when we came up from League One.

“It’s been tough for us making the step up, and it’s been tough for the fans as well. We appreciate their support.”