What time is the FA Cup draw? Wigan Athletic's third round ball number revealed, plus TV channel and streaming details

Premier League and Championship clubs enter the draw for the third round of the FA Cup tonight, with Wigan Athletic in the hat.
Here's EVERYTHING you need to know about this evening’s draw:
What time is the draw?
The FA Cup third round draw will be conducted at 7pm on Monday, December 2 (tonight).
How can I watch the draw?
Wigan fans can watch the draw live on BBC Two.
Can I stream it on my mobile device or laptop?
You’ll be able to watch live footage of the draw on the BBC’s iPlayer service, but you still need a TV licence.
Who are the biggest teams Blackpool could draw?
In terms of big-boys, there’s the usual Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool, Leicester City, Tottenham and Manchester United.
What about non-league teams?
The Tics could potentially face AFC Fylde, Boston United, who will play Rochdale in a replay alongside Eastleigh and Hartlepool United who earned second-round replays against Crewe Alexander and Exeter City respectively.
Solihull Moors are also still in the draw, the take on League One Rotherham United after the third round draw has taken place.
Will any ex-Wigan players be involved in the draw?
Unfortunately not. The BBC have opted for ex-Arsenal legend Tony Adams and former Manchester City and Aston Villa star Micah Richards.
What ball number are Wigan?
Paul Cook's men are ball number 43 in the draw.
When will the third round games be played?
Third round matches are scheduled to take place between January 3 and January 6, 2020.
What are the FA Cup draw ball numbers in full?
1 AFC Bournemouth
2 Arsenal
3 Aston Villa
4 Barnsley
5 Birmingham City
6 Blackburn Rovers
7 Brentford
8 Brighton & Hove Albion
9 Bristol City
10 Burnley
11 Cardiff City
12 Charlton Athletic
13 Chelsea
14 Crystal Palace
15 Derby County
16 Everton
17 Fulham
18 Huddersfield Town
19 Hull City
20 Leeds United
21 Leicester City
22 Liverpool
23 Luton Town
24 Manchester City
25 Manchester United
26 Middlesbrough
27 Millwall
28 Newcastle United
29 Norwich City
30 Nottingham Forest
31 Preston North End
32 Queens Park Rangers
33 Reading
34 Sheffield United
35 Sheffield Wednesday
36 Southampton
37 Stoke City
38 Swansea City
39 Tottenham Hotspur
40 Watford
41 West Bromwich Albion
42 West Ham United
43 Wigan Athletic
44 Wolverhampton Wanderers
45 Blackpool
46 Portsmouth
47 Shrewsbury Town
48 Coventry City or Ipswich Town
49 AFC Fylde
50 Tranmere Rovers
51 Oxford United
52 Exeter City or Hartlepool United
53 Eastleigh or Crewe Alexandra
54 Forest Green Rovers or Carlisle United
55 Solihull Moors or Rotherham United
56 Gillingham
57 Rochdale or Boston United
58 Peterborough United
59 Burton Albion
60 Newport County
61 Fleetwood Town
62 Port Vale
63 Northampton Town
64 Bristol Rovers or Plymouth Argyle