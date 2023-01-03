The 37-year-old is now based over in the United States, where he manages DC United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But with the new MLS campaign only starting next month, he has been back in his native north west over the festive season.

Wayne Rooney (centre of picture, wearing cap) was an interested spectator in the DW Stadium directors box on Monday night

And he opted to detour to the DW to support his former Derby colleague Liam Rosenior, who became Hull manager in November.

Rosenior was Rooney's assistant at Pride Park last term, and started this season in interim charge before being replaced by ex-Latics man Paul Warne in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sat next to Rooney was Alex Bruce, who spent two short spells with Latics under Warren Joyce and then Paul Cook.