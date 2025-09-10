Paul Mullin in action at the Latics training ground

Wigan Athletic striker Paul Mullin swapped scoring penalties for coaching them as he put a team of disabled footballers through their paces – helping celebrate a £30,000 grant from the Sky Bet EFL Building Foundations Fund.

The funding secures the future of Wigan Athletic Community Trust’s Adult Disability Football initiative, Every Player Counts, for the next three seasons.

To mark the occasion, Sky Bet organised for Mullin to lead a special coaching session with players from the programme.

Every Player Counts is open to adults with a wide range of disabilities, offering weekly football sessions and the chance to compete in the Greater Manchester Ability Counts Football League.

The initiative not only supports participants’ physical health and wellbeing, but also helps build confidence, friendships and social skills.

It’s an initiative that is close to Mullin’s heart; having spoken openly about his son’s autism diagnosis and the challenges they have faced as parents.

Mullin said: “I think we’re in a very privileged position to play football for a living. I know we work extremely hard to get here, but so many people would love to swap places with us.

"So it’s only right for us as players but also the clubs to do what we can to look after the community and local people.

"I like to be on hand to help where I can, it’s something that fills me with joy and sessions like this help bring joy to those who haven’t been as fortunate in life.

“My son Albi is autistic. He was non-verbal for quite a few years but luckily over the last few months he’s come on leaps and bounds.

"The challenges he faces is something we face as a family together; it’s our job as parents to give him the pathways to overcome them and that’s exactly what Wigan Athletic Community Trust is doing with these lads.

"The football gives them an opportunity to get over any obstacles they face in their life.”

The Every Player Counts Programme have their weekly football sessions on a Wednesday, and the team play their games in the Greater Manchester Ability Counts programme on Friday nights.

It is all being funded by a £30,120 grant from the Sky Bet EFL Building Foundations Fund. This will cover the cost of facilities, equipment, travel and other day-to-day costs for three years.

Jamie Cook, Health Engagement Manager at Wigan Athletic Community Trust, said: “We’re very lucky to have received a £30,120 grant. It will allow us to continue the Every Player Counts Programme for another three years, which has been life-changing for some of the participants.

"The grant means we can offer the sessions for free, so there are no barriers, and anyone can come along to the session and just play football. It will also help us continue being part of the Ability Counts League.

"We can take the group over to Salford to play competitive football, it gives them an opportunity to represent the club and wear the kit. It makes them feel part of a network, part of the club and part of the trust which is hugely important for them.”