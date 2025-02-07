Shaun Maloney insists his only concern this weekend is Wigan Athletic beating Fulham in the FA Cup - and not the 'romantic' story of the Sessegnon twins possibly facing each other for the first time.

Latics star Steven came through the Fulham ranks with sibling Ryan, before moving north in the summer of 2023.

Their maiden contest is one of a number of sub-plots to the game which also sees former Latics men Antonee Robinson and Martial Godo returning to Wigan for the first time since leaving.

The Sessegnon twins - Steven (left) and Ryan (right) - pictured during their time together at Fulham

Steven - the older twin by 21 minutes - hasn't played for Latics since sustaining a knee injury against Fulham on January 4.

However, Maloney - who worked under Fulham boss Marco Silva during their time at Hull City a decade ago - has passed him fit to make his long-awaited return.

Not that 'sentimental reasons' will play any part in his team selection.

"I'm not really too concerned about that, although I know it means a lot to those two on a personal level," said the Latics boss.

"I know Sess has worked extremely hard to get fit for this game, but if he gets minutes on the pitch, it'll be because we need him on the pitch and not for sentimental reasons. I've not got that romantic side to me...I just want to win the game, and I'm pretty sure - if we go on and win the game - I'll need Sess at some point."

Maloney acknowledges Latics will go into the game as massive underdogs on home soil, as they did against Manchester United in the third round last season.

But he wants them to play without fear – and have ‘no regrets’ when they come off the field.

"Let's try and make it as uncomfortable as possible for them," he said. "They're a brilliant team, tactically very, very good. But they're playing in our environment, which is different for them.

"I don't really see a weakness in Fulham, and you can see that in their league position. Whether it's with or without the ball, I think he's got them doing everything pretty well.

"I watched their game against Manchester United last week, and I thought they were brilliant without the ball. Obviously there's a really stark difference in terms of what we'll face this weekend. But I want our players to believe there's certain areas in which we can beat them.

"We're going to have to compete, be incredibly aggressive, but we also have to try to outplay them in certain areas - even if the difference in level is a fair bit. We might have to suffer during the game, but I just want the players to meet the challenge head on, and have no regrets. It'll be a very difficult game, but we have to believe we can beat them.

"I also have to commend our ownership for pricing the game very well. We're trying to get as many fans involved in the game as possible, and I think that's always the challenge...trying to get as many kids in...not just for this game but the rest of the season."