Why Wigan Athletic's Anthony Pilkington is predicting the unpredictable

Anthony Pilkington is predicting a topsy-turvy campaign – and not just at Wigan Athletic!

After 10 matches of the season, the midfielder has seen enough to forecast a season of twists, turns and surprises.

Wigan have had their share of highs and lows and their next opponents, Sheffield Wednesday, were beaten by Hull City on Tuesday night, despite running out 4-1 winners at The Riverside just a few days previous.

Pilkington said: “You look around the league and everyone beats everyone.

“I think it’s going to be one of those unpredictable seasons, and you can’t say who’s going up at the moment.

“We beat Charlton here last and they went on to beat Leeds the other day, and I think it’s going to be one of those seasons where everyone picks up points everywhere.”

After an opening day victory over recently relegated Cardiff City, Paul Cook’s side were soon reminded of the harsh realities of the Championship as they succumb to four defeats in a row.

Since then their results have been patchy, with recent wins against Birmingham and Charlton sandwiching a loss at Fulham which continued a trend of losses in the capital – which contrasts sharply with their home form.

“It’s hard to put a finger on it to be honest, but all we can do is take hold of this confidence, and take it into our away games,” said Pilkington.

The 31-year-old ensured Latics took maximum points in mid-week with a decisive second-half goal against Birmingham.

After the ball squirmed under keeper Lee Camp, he wheeled away and ran straight to the technical area – and later revealed the reason for his celebration.

“I’ve been a bit down, going out and watching the players train and playing games,” he said of his recent injury lay-off. “Saturdays have been a nightmare. My missus has had to put up with me and so have the physios!

“I ran over to them because they’ve had to put up with me for four or five weeks now, but the work we put in has obviously paid off with the goal so I’m happy.

“I spoke to Campy after, and he said it moved a bit, but if you don’t shoot you don’t score.

“I’m just happy to be back on the pitch and earning three points.”