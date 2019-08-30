Why Wigan Athletic's Kieffer Moore will celebrate if his scores against old club Barnsley

If Kieffer Moore scores against Barnsley tomorrow, his love for his old club will not stop him celebrating his first Wigan goal at the DW Stadium.



Moore is hoping to be back in action after he missed the 3-1 defeat at QPR due to a calf injury.

Kieffer Moore helped secure Barnsley promotion

He crossed the Pennines to swap newly promoted Barnsley for a new challenge at Paul Cook’s Wigan.

And if he is able to feature and does score his first Latics goal he will be celebrating – but he says that does not mean he does not cherish his memories from a 20-month, 55-game, 23-goal spell at Daniel Stendel’s side.

“I think it is a bit of a cliche that you should not celebrate against your old team,” he said.

“But they are your old team for a reason and it does not take away anything.

“I do love Barnsley and it will forever hold a place in my heart and my head.

“But for me, celebrating for my new team, it should not take away that.”

