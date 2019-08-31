Wigan Athletic 0 Barnsley 0

Latics ended their losing streak with a goalless draw against fellow strugglers Barnsley at the DW Stadium.

It wasn't the way Paul Cook would have wanted to stop the rot as Wigan go into the international break without a win since the opening day.

In a game with very little quality, neither side found the net as Barnsley ended the game with 10 man after Ben Williams was sent off in second-half stoppage time for a shocking tackle on Lee Evans.

Wigan did start the brighter of the two sides with Nathan Byrne and Michael Jacobs having early efforts.

But the rest of the first half was rather cagey. Conor Chaplin was bright for the visitors and nearly gave them the lead after getting in the way of Chey Dunkley's headed clearance from a cross.

The Latics defender recovered well to block the Barnsley forward's shot from the edge of the six-yard box.

Charlie Mulgrew came closest for Latics minutes later when his free-kick was well saved by Brad Collins.

Latics found themselves on the back foot after the break as Barnsley came our asking all the questions.

Tykes defender Williams showed great intent to get forward and battle his way inside the box but fired his effort across the face of goal.

Luke Thomas and Chaplin then linked up superbly but the latter’s effort was scuffed wide.

Questions were asked of the Latics defence and goalkeeper after last week's defeat at QPR but both stood firm against a plucky Barnsley outfit.

David Marshall pulled off two superb saves in the space of a minute, first denying Mike-Steven Bahre's thunderous effort before brilliantly blocking Luke Thomas' volley from the resulting corner.

The game started to come alive in the final quarter with both sides pushing forward to find a winner.

Barnsley came close again when Patrick Schmidt was inches away from converting Williams’ cross.

Substitute Gavin Massey then saw his effort blocked for Wigan before a fantastic save by Collins denied Joe Garner from point-blank range.

As the clock struck 90, Williams lunged in on Wigan’s Lee Evans. A mass brawl nearly ensued but Latics manager Paul Cook played peacekeeper as referee Andy Woolmer pulled out the red card.