Wigan Athletic 0 Bristol City 2

Two goals in the space of three minutes deep in the final quarter gave Bristol City the spoils and piled on the misery for Wigan Athletic.

Not for the first time this season, Latics had dominated for long periods without managing to translate that into goals.

And they were powerless to react when City upped their game in the final half-hour.

Latics dodged a bullet on 62 minutes when Famara Diedhiou - who'd had a breathtaking volley disallowed in the first half for offside - had another stinging strike touched on to the crossbar by David Marshall.

But substitute Jamie Paterson managed to slip the ball under the Wigan goalkeeper when played through on 77 minutes.

And two minutes later, Paterson played in Diedhiou, who made it third time lucky with a fine finish.

The result sees Latics slip a place in the table to second bottom, although they remain only two points adrift of safety.