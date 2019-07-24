Wigan Athletic 0 Everton 0

Wigan Athletic and Everton played out a goalless draw at the DW Stadium in Paul Cook's men's penultimate pre-season run-out.

Latics began well with Josh Windass forcing a super save from England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Windass was almost in again off an Antonee Robinson cross, and was clearly enjoying the lone striking role with Joe Garner left on the bench.

There was a competitive edge despite being a friendly, even more so when former Wiganer James McCarthy joined the fray at the interval.

And the crunching challenge he received from Latics skipper Sam Morsy within seconds of the restart was a very warm welcome back to the DW.

Latics required a superb block from Cedric Kipre to snuff out Nathan Broadhead's goalbound effort.

There followed a raft of substitutions which took much of the edge out of the game.

One of the changes, Kevin Mirallas, came close to winning it for Everton, only for his free-kick to drift just over the top.

Another replacement, Fraser Hornby, then got his head to a Matthew Foulds cross, but again couldn't keep his effort down.

For Latics, youngster Jensen Weir showed up well off the bench, with Antonee Robinson having an excellent game against his old club.