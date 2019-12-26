Wigan Athletic 1 Derby County 1

Wigan Athletic suffered last-gasp agony yet again as Martyn Waghorn equalised with virtually the last kick to rescue a point for Derby County.



Latics had taken the lead on 81 minutes when substitute Joe Garner hooked home a volley into the top corner.

It was no more than Latics deserved, with Antonee Robinson having hit the post in the first half.

But with Latics' record of giving away late leads this term, there was tension in the stadium as the fourth official held up four minutes of added time.

And with virtually all of that played, Waghorn lashed home to the disbelief of almost all inside the stadium - making it 24 points now having slipped away from winning positions.