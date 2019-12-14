Wigan Athletic 1 Huddersfield Town 1

Wigan Athletic failed to hold on to yet another lead and saw their winless run extend to 10 matches after Huddersfield escaped with a 1-1 draw at the DW.



For the sixth game in a row, Latics went in front, with Josh Windass scoring two minutes before half-time - his first goal since the opening day of the season.

But Latics were unable to translate their dominance into further goals, and were pegged back when Karlan Grant rifled home for the Terriers 20 minutes from time.

And Paul Cook's side were perhaps fortunate to come away with a point, after Jamal Lowe cleared Steve Mounie's header off the line towards the end.

The result leaves Latics two points adrift of Championship safety.