Wigan Athletic 1 Millwall 0

Joe Garner scored the only goal to give Wigan Athletic victory over Millwall and ensure they finished the season in 18th place in the Championship - a whopping TWELVE points clear of the drop zone.

Paul Cook's men came right just when it mattered and, having dropped into the bottom three over Easter, finished comfortably clear of trouble.

Garner was in the right place at the right time to convert from close range after Nick Powell's effort had been saved.

The home side could have had more in a fine display with which to close the campaign, with Garner, Powell and Anthony Pilkington coming close.

And there wasn't a dry eye in the house with two minutes to go when Reece James - made captain for the day - was substituted to a standing ovation from three sides of thre DW Stadium.

