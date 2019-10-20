Wigan Athletic 1 Nottingham Forest 0

Jamal Lowe opened his goalscoring account for Wigan Athletic in style with the winner against Nottingham Forest at the DW Stadium.

The summer signing from Portsmouth finished off a neat one-two with Gavin Massey 10 minutes before the break, to nudge Latics ahead against the Championship high-flyers.

Five minutes later, it was almost 2-0 as Charlie Mulgrew - skipper for the day inn the absence of the suspended Sam Morsy - curled a brilliant free-kick round the ball and against the far post.

Forest came back into it in the second half, and substitute Lewis Grabban should have dione better with a free header from six yards, which he directed straight at David Marshall.

But Latics had several chances to double their advantage, with substitute Kal Naismith being denied on three occasions by goalkeeper Brice Samba.

The result sees Latics move up to 18th place in the table, five points ahead of the drop zone, thanks to their third home league win in a row - and a fourth clean sheet here on the spin.