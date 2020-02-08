Wigan Athletic 1 Preston 2

A sparkling second-half appearance from substitute Joe Gelhardt came just too late to save Wigan Athletic from another derby defeat to Preston.

North End took the lead inside seven minutes, with Tom Barkhuizen tapping home at the far post after good work from Ben Pearson and Daniel Johnson.

After being thwarted on a couple of occasions by Scotland No.1 David Marshall, Johnson doubled the lead three minutes after the restart with a fine finish to another well-worked move.

That was the cue for Paul Cook to send on Gelhardt and Michael Jacobs for Lee Evans and Tom Pearce, and switching from five at the back - which hadn't been working - to four.

And within seconds of his arrival, Gelhardt created a goal for Latics, with his cross finding Kieffer Moore before Chey Dunkley lashed home from close range.

Then, with seconds of the 90 minutes to go, Gelhardt drilled in a near-post effort that was brilliantly saved by Declan Rudd.