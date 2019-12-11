Wigan Athletic 1 West Brom 1

Wigan Athletic put in arguably their best performance of the season to draw 1-1 with high-flying West Brom, who will be wondering how they escaped with a point.

Aiming to halt an eight-game winless sequence, Latics took the game to their opponents - who were aiming to go back to the Championship - from the off.

Jamal Lowe should have opened the scoring in the first half, after Josh Windass' effort had been parried out by goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

But the former Portsmouth man could only fire straight at the goalkeeper.

Latics did take the lead five minutes after the restart, when skipper Sam Morsy's 30-yard was tipped on to the post by Johnstone, who then unwittingly diverted the ball back into his own net.

Michael Jacobs hit the bar shortly after, after a training-ground set-piece involving Windass and Lee Evans.

And Wigan paid a high price for not putting the game to bed when they conceded an equaliser on the hour mark in ludicrous fashion.

Jamie Jones had stepped into his goal to take a drink from his bottle, temporarily turning his back on the action.

He turned back to see Antonee Robinson's backpass rolling towards him, and picked up the ball on the edge of his own six-yard box.

Referee Oliver Langford awarded the free-kick, which Jake Livermore touched into the path of Charlie Austin, who made no mistake.

Credit Latics for continuing to press in the final third, and Gavin Massey might have done better with a far-post header, only to direct it straight at the goalkeeper.