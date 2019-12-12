Wigan Athletic 1 West Brom 1: Fans' reaction on social media

Here is a selection of fans’ reaction on social media to Wigan Athletic’s 1-1 draw with West Brom on Wednesday.

@JoeWinstanley88: “Last night just shows that when we actually play football and not hoofball we can be a match for anyone! Need a win Saturday! #WAFC.”

@fudgy66: “Mutch better last night but yet again silly mistakes cost us dear also a lack of quality in front of goal is killing us!!! #wafc.”

@LeonOlechnowicz: “A good performance for 90 mins last night and a decent point, but my god it should’ve been 3. Windass and Lowe caused problems for once, and Evans pushed us forward. Hopefully we can back it up on Saturday #wafc.”

@LaticsDave: “Given all the injuries, novice centre half pairing and playing the league leaders, that performance was outstanding. Windass, Lowe, Kipre, Naismith, Morsy and Byrne outstanding. Yes shocking way to concede but can't see anything but positives tonight #wafc.”

@_teletext: “Fluffing good chances. Individual errors costing goals. Chucking points away left, right and centre. Relegation form. #wafc.”

@DannyyTweets: “Naismith and Kipre looked a decent pairing at the back tonight, especially given the forwards they were up against! Apart from the absolute brain fart by our GK, we were brilliant tonight, all over the pitch! If only we could do it every week! #wafc”

@nmullen98: “We were the better team by miles, out played them for most the game yet come away with a point, yet again from a stupid mistake. Oh to be Wigan Athletic fan #wafc.”

@adam1105_: “Can’t fault those 10 outfield players tonight really other than not sticking away more chances. Special mention to Naismith, fair play lad #wafc.”

@stuartalker: “That's an incredible result with so many bodies out and on the back of such a terrible run. Naismith very impressive at CB as well. #wafc.”

@jkidman97: “Hope tonight has shown people how vital having a player like Naismith in our club is. Clearly he’s not our best player, however he is always the one to step up and fill in the positions we are short in, Guarantee he’d be the first player to put the gloves on too if needed! #wafc.”

While Latics fans were happy with their performance to claim a point against Slaven Bilic’s side, they bemused the error that gifted them a bizarre equaliser (see embedded tweet above).

@PeteMillward79: “I hope Jamie Jones was genuinely thirsty! #wafc”

@ptc23: “He's a goalie on a cold night. Was there bovril in his flask. Worst keeping error I've ever seen- and I played for some bad Sunday League teams.”

@DannyBuble: “Jamie Jones thought he was drinking Kirkland water but it turned out to be Aqua de Karius #wafc”

@rivercobbler: “Latics never ceases to amaze. Played well and would have had 3 points had it not been for the most stupid mistake I’ve ever seen. Why did he not just boot it? #wafc.”

@willkozza: “Players make mistakes, that fine, but what Jones did tonight is inexcusable #wafc.”

@jollylatic: “Jamie jones was saying in the paper he has been having sleepless nights recently over the way things have been going for #wafc Well I guess after that tonight it won't get any better. Might be a few nightmares coming his way.”

@benwafcdalton: “Can anyone explain to me why Jamie Jones needs a drink on the 59th minute after doing nothing? #WAFC.”

@HarryBridges94: “Jamie Jones should be sacked turning his back on game #wafc.”