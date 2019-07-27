Wigan Athletic 2 Burnley 2

Wigan Athletic recovered from going two goals down inside 11 minutes to end their pre-season on a high - with Young England star Joe Gelhardt scoring a late equaliser.

Latics couldn't have got off to a worse start, finding themselves two goals down inside 11 minutes.

The opener, on five minutes, saw Ashley Barnes and Johann Berg Gudmundsson tee up Jay Rodriguez.

Then, six minutes later, Gudmundsson and Barnes combined in reverse order before Dwight McNeil smashed a cracking left-foot shot past David Marshall from 20 yards.

Only a super defensive block prevented McNeil making it three, with the young winger then firing just over after a well-worked corner routine.

It took Latics until the midway point of the half before they stemmed the bleeding and started asking questions at the other end.

Anthony Pilkington fired over and Josh Windass shot wide, before the former took aim for the top corner only to be denied by a fingertip save by Tom Heaton.

But the goal that had been coming eventually arrived on the half-hour mark, Windass pulling the ball back for Pilkington to slot home from close range.

Wigan's growing confidence was shown by Windass almost catching Heaton off his line from just inside the Burnley half.

However, Latics were given a warning just before the break when Marshall had to use every inch of his huge frame to tip a Barnes effort round the post.

Half-time saw Danny Fox take over from Lewis Macleod, which led to a switch to three at the back, and Antonee Robinson and Leo Da Silva Lopes becoming wing-backs.

Fantastic work down the right from Da Silva Lopes, who turned his full-back inside out, saw his cross almost finished off by Windass.

That was Da Silva Lopes' last involvement, with Nathan Byrne replacing him down the right.

But still Latics continued to press, and Michael Jacobs found himself clean through, smashing his shot goalwards only for Heaton to somehow help it over the bar.

The hour mark saw a quadruple change for Latics, with Kal Naismith, Callum Lang, Gelhardt and Gavin Massey taking over from Pilkington, Windass, Joe Garner and Jacobs.

And after Byrne warmed the hands of Heaton with a thunderous colley, the equaliser duly arrived midway through the second period.

Robinson did well down the left-hand side, and his cross was finished superbly by Gelhardt, his first senior goal for the club.

Fellow young gun Jensen Weir came on for the closing stages along with Gary Roberts, for Lee Evans and Robinson.

And although Latics continued to push for a winner, they were almost undone at the back.

Chris Wood looked odds on to score, but Marshall did just about enough to put the big striker off.