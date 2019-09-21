Wigan Athletic 2 Charlton Athletic 0

'Ain't Nobody' was preventing Chey Dunkley being Wigan Athletic's matchwinner with both goals in a comfortable win over Charlton Athletic.

Latics picked up their first victory since the opening day in some style, bossing the encounter pretty much from the first minute to the 90th.

Dunkley opened the scoring for the second weekend in a row with a clinical volley from Charlie Mulgrew's right-wing corner midway through the first half.

And he repeated the trick with 20 minutes to go, this time a bullet header from Michael Jacobs' pinpoint left-wing corner.

Charlie Mulgrew also hit the outside of a post for Latics, from another Jacobs corner.

And David Marshall was alert enough in stoppage-time to produce two fabulous saves at point-blank range to preserve the clean sheet.

Latics have now put some distance between themselves and the drop zone, after extending their unbeaten sequence to three matches.