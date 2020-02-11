Wigan Athletic 2 Middlesbrough 2

Wigan Athletic had to come from behind with a man down to rescue a point against Middlesbrough in a quite extraordinary clash at the DW.

Latics took the lead on the half-hour mark, with captain Sam Morsy marking his 150th club appearance with a fine left-footed strike, after great work from Kieffer Moore and Michael Jacobs.

But that was only a glimpse of the sheer drama that was to come in an in credible last half-hour.

First, lovely work from Joe Gelhardt released Kieffer Moore, who toed the ball past last man Harold Moukoudi, before being taken out of the edge of the area.

To the astonishment of everyone inside the DW Stadium, referee Oliver Langford brandished only yellow.

And Latics were frustrated further when Kal Naismith sent the resulting free-kick into the side-netting.

Frustration quickly turned to anger, however, with Chey Dunkley picking up a second yellow card within a minute for a soft foul midway inside the Wigan half.

To rub salt into the wounds, Lewis Wing's free-kick from 30 yards took a massive deflection on its way past Marshall.

When Wing added his and Middlesbrough's second goal five minutes later, it seemed inevitable Latics were on their way to another - undeserved - defeat.

But there was still time for another twist, with Moukoudi - of all people - heading Nathan Byrne's cross into his own net, off the bar, to ensure a share of the spoils.