Wigan Athletic 2 Sheffield Wednesday 1

A last-minute winner from Jamal Lowe breathed new life into Wigan Athletic's survival hopes to secure a 2-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday.

With Joe Gelhardt starting for the first time, Latics enjoyed most of the ball inside the opening quarter of the game, without doing much with it.

And they were made to pay when they fell behind just after the half-hour mark.

They'd dodged a bullet when Jacob Murphy pulled a shot wide from a great position, after a mix-up in the home defence.

But the Wednesday forward made no mistake seconds later when he headed home Morgan Fox's superb cross.

Latics levelled on 56 minutes when Kieffer Moore - restored to the starting line-up - provided a cool finish after a lovely ball in from Sam Morsy.

And there was to be late drama - this time of the welcome variety - when substitute Joe Garner flicked the ball on in the box and Lowe nodded over Cameron Dawson from eight yards.