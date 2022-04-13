Wigan Athletic Academy chief speaks of 'toughest' job

But Under-18s colleagues Adam Brooks, Sam Campbell, Arthur Lomax, Sam Owens, Dan Smith and Levi Welsh will leave the club at the end of their two-year scholarships.

Academy chief Gregor Rioch admitted letting the youngsters go is 'the toughest part of this time of year', but pledged the club's support and aftercare 'in the next chapter of their young lives'.

Gregor Rioch, with Peter Murphy and Leam Richardson

“Firstly, I’m really pleased for the two goalkeepers, who have both been offered their first professional contracts with the club,” he said.

“They’ve done extremely well and pushed each other on in the last two years of their scholarship.

"They both have very good ability and they’ve had a similar pathway during their scholarships as they’ve both spent time on loan in non-league and played for our Under-18s.

“They’ve done very well, and I’m really pleased they’ve joined Charlie Hughes and Chris Sze as part of our Under-18s group to earn professional contracts.

"We’ve got high hopes for all four players to hopefully gain a career in the game and look forward to seeing their progress within the Under-23 squad next season.

“The toughest part of this time of year is when we have to let the lads know that we are not going to be extending their existing contracts.

"They’ve all been brilliant within their time at the Academy, and everyone has really given it their all.

“We would like to wish them all the best of luck for the future, and we will do our very best to support them in the next chapter of their young lives.

“We will be working with them and their families to ensure we do our utmost to help them onto their next pathway, whether that be elsewhere in football, or something away from the sport.

“We have a duty to support these lads, and we will help them as much as we can with their next step.

"The aftercare for these players will be provided and continued, not only by us as a football club, but with the PFA too.”