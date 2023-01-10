Wigan Athletic Academy duo linked with Leeds United return
Wigan Athletic have made an audacious offer to Leeds United about bringing Joe Gelhardt back to the DW on loan – with Sean McGurk also believed to be on the radar!
The England junior international, 20, moved to Elland Road in the summer of 2020 shortly after Latics were placed into administration by the previous owners.
He was regarded as the jewel in the crown of the Latics Academy, and his departure – while necessary to ensure the survival of the club – was the source of huge disappointment and anger among the fanbase.
After breaking into the first-team fold at Leeds last season during Marcelo Bielsa’s reign, ‘Joffy’ has slipped down the pecking order somewhat this term under Jesse Marsch.
Indeed, his outing in the FA Cup tie at Cardiff last weekend was only his ninth start from 39 Leeds appearances.
Leeds are believed to be open to the possibility about loaning him out to secure valuable game minutes, and Championship play-off hopefuls Swansea were the first club credited with an interest.
However, Wigan Today sources understand Latics have made their move, and his past ties – and close relationship with Academy staff such as Gregor Rioch and Peter Murphy – could be their ace in the pack.
Gelhardt’s family base in Merseyside will hopefully also be a pull.
Latics boss Kolo Toure has confirmed there will be departures as well as arrivals this month as he bolsters the squad for the run-in.
Intriguingly, Latics are also believed to be looking at a return for fellow Academy product McGurk – 12 months Gelhadt’s junior.
The Yorkshire Post – sister title of the Wigan Post – say McGurk is ‘keen to play more football in the second half of this season, having not featured as much as he would like with the Under 21s’.