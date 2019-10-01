Wigan Athletic ace Byrne aiming to put record straight at DW

Nathan Byrne has called on Wigan Athletic to extend their ‘proud record’ at the DW Stadium against Birmingham tonight.

Birmingham are one of only four away clubs to have won at the DW in the league since the start of last season.

And Byrne says Latics will be doubly determined to make sure lightning doesn’t strike twice.

“It’s a proud record we’ve got here, and it’s down to everyone – the players, the manager and the fans,” he said.

“No-one likes coming to play at the DW, which obviously shows with the form we’ve had at home.

“And it’s been the case for the last two or three seasons to be fair.

“We’ve started strongly at home again, and we’ll be looking for that to continue.”

Latics are looking to bounce back after going down 2-0 at Fulham last Friday night.

“It was a tough game the other night,” added Byrne.

“I thought we controlled part of the game, but we were unable to put the ball in the net.

“It was a great goal from (Tom) Cairney that’s finished us off, but we all felt we were still in the game until that moment.”