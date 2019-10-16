Wigan Athletic ace 'will be on top of the world'

Sam Morsy believes Kieffer Moore will report back for Wigan Athletic duty ‘on top of the world’ after announcing his arrival on the international scene in sensational style.

The big striker should be on cloud nine after scoring on his competitive Wales debut against Slovakia last Thursday, before putting in another fine display on Sunday against World Cup runners-up Croatia.

It’s not been the easiest start to his Wigan career for Moore, who has yet to find the net since his £2.5million arrival from Barnsley in August.

He’s not quite had the luck in front of goal, with a towering header in the last outing at Sheffield Wednesday being tipped on to the bar by Owls goalkeeper Keiren Westwood.

But Morsy says his maiden international goal could be the catalyst to kickstart Moore’s Latics career.

“Obviously it was great for Kieffer to score for Wales the other night, and hopefully it’ll give him a little bit of confidence,” Morsy told the Wigan Post.

“He’ll come back on top of the world won’t he, having done so well against some top defenders.

“Sometimes it just takes players time to settle in to a new club.

“But the one thing the manager will do is stick with his players, he’s loyal and he’ll support them no matter what.

“Hopefully now Kieffer’s off the mark for the season he’ll go on a little run, and we’ll all feel the benefit.”