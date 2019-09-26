Wigan Athletic aiming to 'get at' Fulham

Chey Dunkley admits Wigan Athletic will face an acid test of their recent resurgence on Friday night at Fulham.

Latics have picked up five points from their last three matches – thanks to draws against Barnsley and Hull, and a win over Charlton – to move up to the heady heights of 19th in the Championship table.

But they’ll have their work cut out to extend that run against Scott Parker’s Cottagers – on a ground where they’ve won only twice in 22 visits.

Henri Camara scored the only goal of a Premier League victory in October 2006, while their only other triumph – in September 1990 – came in the old Fourth Division.

“It’s going to be a tough, tough game at Fulham,” Dunkley told the Wigan Post.

“They’re a top, top team...probably one of the favourites to go on and get automatic promotion to the Premier League.

“They’ve invested a lot of money into the squad, and they’ll give us a handful.

“I’ve seen them a few times this season, and they’re heavy, but hopefully we can go there and cause an upset.”

“If we can get at them – which I’m sure we will do – we could surprise a few people, because of the feel-good factor we’ll go with.”

Latics will travel down to the smoke in good spirits on the back of Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Charlton.

The big centre-back provided both goals – a volley in the first half and a bullet header in the second period – to secure a much-deserved three points.

“Listen, the good times are good,” Dunkley acknowledged.

“But at the same time, you don’t want to get too high in the good times, because when you do lose it does drop you down.

“I enjoyed it, but from Monday morning it was all about Fulham and all about this Friday night.”