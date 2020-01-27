Wigan Athletic allow striker to leave

Devante Cole has left Wigan Athletic for a fresh start at League One Doncaster Rovers.

The 24-year-old striker never got going with Latics, after joining from Fleetwood Town in January 2018.

All seven of his appearances came off the bench, and he spent the first half of last term on loan at Burton, scoring twice in 16 appearances.

Cole was loaned out to Scottish outfit Motherwell at the beginning of the season, but was recalled last month after making 21 appearances, which produced four goals.

He moves to the Keepmoat Stadium side for an undisclosed fee on an initial deal until the end of the season.