The club’s executive Mal Brannigan and the #BELIEVE Project Manager David Chaplin were presented with the prize at the finals ceremony at Evolution London on Thursday evening.

This award recognises their commitment to fan engagement since Phoenix 2021 Limited became custodians of the Club in March 2021, creating a unique model in English football.

Brannigan said: “This award is further deserved recognition for the commitment of our staff in ensuring that fan engagement and innovation are at the heart of our operations.

Wigan Athletic and Stadimax win the Sport Industry Award for Fan Engagement

“We committed to earning the supporters’ trust, stabilising for the future and stated that our actions would speak louder than our words on day one of becoming custodians of Wigan Athletic.

“We are so pleased that an authentic relationship between the players, staff and supporters has come together, which is probably our Club’s biggest strength, in terms of how everyone associated with Wigan Athletic is involved in our journey and plays their own significant role.

“This award is as much about the support of FansFund Founders as it is recognition for those who have launched the initiative within the Club.

“I would like to congratulate our partners at Stadimax and the staff involved in the launch and operation of the #BELIEVE FansFund; their dedication to creating an innovative way of engaging with our supporters has rightly been recognised.”

The FansFund is an unprecedented initiative in English football, where supporters can directly influence the strength of the club’s football operation through a monthly subscription.

This helps to improve football operations across the academy, sports science and high performance.

Over 1,600 Latics supporters have become FansFund Founders in the past 12 months.

It has played a key role in helping supporters reengage with the club, especially those who cannot attend matches on a regular basis.

Founders from all over the world have enjoyed Zoom calls with first team players and Club management staff, while exclusive prizes and competitions have seen them win money-can’t-buy experiences.