Wigan Athletic and Wigan Warriors owner Mike Danson speaks of 'problems' - 'It's a lot more difficult...'

Mike Danson has spoken for the first time about the 'problems' he's encountered since taking control of Wigan Athletic in the summer of 2023.

The 62-year-old billionaire - who owns Wigan Warriors and the Brick Community Stadium as well - has also admitted running a football club has proved to be 'a lot more difficult'.

Danson made the revelations in a rare media interview with The Times, given to raise the profile of his main business GlobalData, which is about to hit the London Stock Exchange.

When asked why he’d agreed to be quizzed, Danson replied: “I don’t know...(PR advisor) Emma told me to."

But it's his comments on both Wigan sporting clubs that will be of most interest to fans of Latics and Warriors.

“Warriors have done well,” he said. “The Athletic has had a few problems. I think football, the ownership, is a lot more difficult.”

Danson then spoke about the time he was invited by Warriors CEO Kris Radlinski to join their players on their short trip from their Robin Park training base to the Brick - through a sea of supporters.

“Me and Kris walked behind them,” he said. “And it’s like one of those things where immediately all the cameras go down. And people think: who’s that little bald bloke walking along behind the players?”

The interview concludes with Danson being asked if he'd one day like a statue of himself to join that of Dave Whelan outside the stadium.

"No, no, no," he said. “Not at all. No. I’m not bothered about that.”

The full interview can be viewed here