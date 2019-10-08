Wigan Athletic appoint four more directors to "bring diversified experience"

Wigan Athletic have appointed four new directors - taking the number on the board to nine.

Mr Chi Wai Lee, Ms Wing Lam Leung, Mr Cheung Tat Man and Dr Michelle Chen have come on board at the club to "bring diversified experience and wider knowledge in business, operational and legal matters".

All but Dr Chen work for Wigan Athletic's owners, Hong Kong-based International Entertainment Corporation (IEC).

They join existing members executive chairman Darren Royle, Joe Royle, Thomas Chan, chief executive Jonathan Jackson and Kevin Roberts.