Latics were given a huge fright by Hemel Hempstead before booking their place in round two of the FA Cup

Wigan Athletic needed extra-time and eventually a penalty shoot-out to overcome Hemel Hempstead of the National League South to book their place in round two of the FA Cup.

Latics had taken the lead after 25 minutes of an uninspiring first half when Paul Mullin’s cross was tapped home at the far post by Callum Wright.

The only danger Hemel posed in the first half was from a couple of defensive switch-offs at the back.

And Latics almost made it 2-0 just before the break when Fraser Murray's fierce volley off Joseph Hungbo's cross was saved by Michael Johnson.

Latics dodged a bullet when Kyle Ajayi volleyed against the bar from close range at the start of the second half.

But the visitors were enjoying more and more of the ball, and came up with an equaliser on the hour mark.

Matt Smith - who had only been on the field for a couple of minutes as a substitute - was penalised for bringing down Millar Matthews-Lewis in the box, with referee Aaron Bannister also brandishing a straight red card.

Joe White sent Sam Tickle the wrong way from 12 yards, and all the ascendancy was suddenly with the non-league side.

Against the run of play, Latics were awarded a spot-kick of their own when substitute Callum McManaman was felled by Devante Stanley as he shaped to shoot.

Mullin could not have put any more power in his penalty, but he saw it clip the bar on its way over the top.

The remainder of the game was non-stop Hemel pressure, with Matthews-Lewis seeing a shot fly just over the top, before a quite remarkable passage of play in the last minute of stoppage-time.

Somehow, the fingertips of Tickle kept out Olatunbosun Adenola's rasping shot from 35 yards, before the ball was played back into the box for Matthews-Lewis to hit the bar from point-blank range and Will Aimson cleared Isiah Noel-Williams' follow-up from three yards off the line.

After a goalless extra 30 minutes, Latics saw McManaman, Jason Kerr, Aimson, Christian Saydee and Morgan Fox convert their spot-kicks.

And although Jevani Brown, Jake Gray, Noel-Williams scored for Hemel, Azeezx saw the visitors' second kick crucially saved by Tickle.