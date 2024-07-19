Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Athletic have confirmed the signing of midfielder Tyrese Francois following 10 years with Premier League side Fulham.

The 24-year-old joins on a two-year deal, subject to EFL and FA approval, adding further quality to Latics’ midfield.

He made 11 appearances at Craven Cottage, having earned his professional debut during the 2019/20 season in the Carabao Cup, and has also spent time on loan in Croatia and Denmark.

“I am very happy to be here, and I can’t wait to get started,” said the Australian, who swapped Sydney for London as a teenager when he joined Fulham’s academy.

“It was a massive decision, but it’s the next chapter. I need to play games and show what I can do, and this is the perfect step for me.

“I’m not the biggest in size so I pride myself on being technically good. I like the ball at my feet but to run and put my heart on my sleeve. I will do as much as I can for the team. Hopefully, I can excite the fans and bring positive results."

On the latest addition, first-team manager Shaun Maloney, added: "We are delighted to welcome Tyrese to our football club.

"He is an extremely gifted footballer, who has spent the last 10 years with Fulham, having moved to London from Australia.

"He is both combative and tenacious and will add a lot to our midfield.

"He is a player that I am looking forward to working with, and hopefully, he can have a really successful time with us."