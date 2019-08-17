Wigan Athletic boss 'aggrieved' at referee following Leeds United loss

Paul Cook hit out at referee Andy Madley after 10-man Wigan Athletic lost 2-0 at home to early Championship leaders Leeds United.

Latics crashed to their third defeat inside a week - all without scoring - against Marcelo Bielsa's high-flying outfit.

Patrick Bamford did the damage for Leeds with a goal in either half, both close-range efforts after the home defence had failed to clear.

But Latics were behind the 8-ball from the 20-minute mark, when Joe Williams was dismissed for a second bookable offence.

After tripping Stuart Dallas inside nine minutes, Williams then reacted angrily to a Leeds foul which led to him being ordered off.

And while Cook didn't have a problem with the second yellow card, he most certainly did have an issue with Madley's handling of the game.

"Big decisions will always influence the outcome of games," said Cook.

"Are we aggrieved at the sending off? No. I did think it was a second yellow, without a doubt.

"But are we aggrieved with the decision just before, when (Kalvin) Phillips commits a very similar foul, and no yellow? Yes, we are.

"All we're asking for as managers is for referees to show consistency in a game - that's all we're asking for.

"Has the referee cost us the game today? That's up for debate, because Joe deserved his red card.

"To play against Leeds with 10 men is very, very tough, because they're obviously going to have a very strong season.

"All we are asking for is consistency because, when you get a yellow card for one tackle and no yellow card for the same tackle, managers are going to feel aggrieved.

"I'm not aggrieved at the result at all.

"I am aggrieved at the referee's performance."

Credit Latics, they continued to fight even with the odds stacked against then.

But the closest they came was a couple of Lee Evans free-kicks that were well saved by Leeds goalkeeper Kiko Cassila.