Wigan Athletic boss bemoans latest late, late heartache

'Boring, boring...it's repeatedly boring'.

Paul Cook's reaction to Wigan Athletic latest success in seizing defeat from the clutches of victory to leave them mired in the Championship drop zone.

Kieffer Moore's second goal of the season - and his first in open play, after his penalty against Swansea last month - had given Latics a half-time lead.

But following the trend of most games this season, the final quarter was pure car-crash TV.

Callum McManaman - who else? - equalised for the Hatters with three minutes to go.

Then, with seconds of the three minutes added time remaining - and after Chey Dunkley had been red-carded for his second bookable offence - George Moncur popped up to send Latics home with nothing.

When asked what his thoughts were, Cook replied: "You can't ask me that...it is what it is.

"You guys (the local media) watch a lot of Wigan games...it's like watching the same film, you know the ending of the film, don't you...and unfortunately for us, where that ends, I don't know.

"I've never criticised the players, and I will stand by that, I've not criticised them.

"The reality is the manager carries the can for players, and I'll carry on doing that while I manage the club.

"And I think that's the correct and proper thing to do.

"But we do the same things...we spoke in the build-up to this game...it's like playing pass the parcel, you have the prize in your hands and you let it go.

"Again today, we have the prize in our hands, and we let it go.

"Great credit to Luton, by the way, they kept going.

"At no point in the game did they look lost.

"They kept being dead honest, knocking on the door, started both halves really well, but we've got to be better than that.

"And by the way, it's all of us...and I'll take the blame for everything.""

When questioned about the details of the game, Cook interrupted: "It's boring, boring, it's repetitively boring.

"It is what we do, it's exactly what we do.

"If you don't retain possession in the opposition half, the reality is they will get on top - and we continuously gave the ball away.

"It was always going to be a very competitive game, two honest teams, and the game swung at times.

"Unfortunately for us, we have a habit for it not going in our way at the most crucial point - and that's heartbreaking."