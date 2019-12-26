Wigan Athletic boss bemoans 'mentality and strength of mind' after latest setback

Paul Cook admits his Wigan Athletic side have 'forgotten how to win' after seeing them suffer more last-gasp heartache against Derby County.

It looked as though substitute Joe Garner's 81st-minute volley would end a wretched run of 11 games without a win.

But with the four added minutes virtually up, former Latics forward Martyn Waghorn levelled to send his former club back to the bottom of the Championship.

"We've just forgotten how to win - that's the brutal reality of it," acknowledged the Latics boss, who saw Antonee Robinson hit the post in the first half and several other good chances slip away.

"We have forgotten how to win football matches, and the biggest factor in winning is putting your chances away.

"You have got to put your chances away - that's just football.

"That game should have been done and dusted.

"The last-minute goal for them should be regarded as a consolation goal...'well done for keeping going'.

"Unfortunately for us, we just don't have that streak in us that sees us convert those chances we are getting.

"And I will take all the blame for that, because that's how football works.

"Football these days is a brutal industry, we all know what football is.

"We're playing so well at the minute - and that's the really disappointing thing."

Cook had seen his decision to send on Garner - and Joe Williams - just after the hour mark vindicated with a magnificent goal that was richly deserved.

And despite adding Chey Dunkley to the defensive line during added time, Cook' side were unable to hold out.

"Chey Dunkley goes on, they put Curtis Davies up front...tactics and formations go out of the window at that point," he mused.

"It's mentality, it's strength of mind, it's whose marking who at the end.

"Someone's been marking Martyn Waghorn for 92 minutes, and in the 93rd minute, someone wasn't marking Martyn Waghorn.

"That's football, and I will take the blame for these lads, because the learning curve is quite brutal.

"We know we should have more points on the board, and any fair-minded observer would agree with that.

"The reality is we haven't, and we have to regret that."