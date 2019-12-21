Wigan Athletic boss: 'Buck stops with me'

Paul Cook hopes Monday night's derby at Blackburn will mark the beginning of the end of a 'difficult time' for all concerned with Wigan Athletic.

Latics make the short trip to Ewood Park looking to make amends for a dismal 3-0 defeat last March - arguably their worst performance of the season.

That result ended up being something of a line in the sand, with Latics regrouping and enjoying a fine end to the campaign, which saw them lose only one of their last nine matches.

And Cook believes just one result could help his side turn the corner in a similar fashion.

"Football is about results," he acknowledged. "And it will never ever change, because results will always mask everything that is going on and managers know that.

"For us, it has been a difficult time – especially with conceding all the late goals.

"But as a manager I will never be one to come in and list excuses, because the buck stops with the manager, that is how football is today."

With his first two seasons having seen him achieve his targets, in terms of promotion and then consolidation, Cook recently admitted he was going through the toughest period of his managerial career 'by a mile'.

"The brutal reality is that, depending on where you are in the league, the emotions will follow a pattern," he recognised.

"And if you are in the positions that we are then there will be disappointing days.

"The most important thing is your higher days and your better moments, because they will also come.

"For us it is about grasping the better moments now.

"Last year, the Blackburn disappointment was on the back of losing at Reading in stoppage time and the pattern was there and we travelled to Blackburn and got beat well.

"That was just a low point because none of us knew the outcome, our better days were in front of us.

"We go to Blackburn this time in the bottom three, and the first thing we want to do is get out of the bottom three.

"But there is a lot of football to play and a long way to go."

Cook is hoping to receive an early Christmas present in terms of getting some of his injured bodies back with David Marshall, Charlie Mulgrew, Danny Fox, Joe Williams and Kieffer Moore all recovering from various problems.

He added: "One of the pleasing things is that we are getting injuries back and that helps us.

"A couple are getting back closer and training with us over the weekend, and as a manager it is always pleasing to have as many options available as possible."