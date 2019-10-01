Wigan Athletic boss Cook desperate to get back on track

Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook insists tonight’s visit of Birmingham City is ‘a very good game for us to move on to’.

Latics will attempt to get back to winning ways against Pep Clotet’s Blues, having seen their three-match unbeaten run halted at Fulham last Friday night.

Cook admits Latics were well beaten at Craven Cottage, but are determined to get back on the horse at the first time of asking.

“We didn’t get the result we wanted, but we move on to Birmingham very quickly,” he said.

“And it’s a very good game for us to move on to. I watched Birmingham on Saturday (against Derby), and they should never have lost that game.

“They missed a penalty at 2-2 that would have seen them go 3-2 up and probably win that game.

“Birmingham had come back from 2-0 down, and I felt the Derby crowd were getting ready to turn on their team.

“But that’s football, and it shows how a game turn turn on a missed penalty.

“You look back at us at Millwall last year, when Josh (Windass) misses a penalty to go 2-0 up, and we end up losing 2-1 – that’s football!

“Pep will not have been pleased with the result, but I think he will have been pleased with the performance.”

Cook has good and bad injury news to report for the big game.

Michael Jacobs will be missing having strained a hamstring at Fulham, although Josh Windass and Anthony Pilkington return after several weeks on the sidelines.

Gavin Massey is also pushing for a start having dropped to the bench at the weekend.

“Michael will not be involved, but Gavin is fine to play, he needed that rest,” revealed Cook.

“With Windass and Pilkington out injured, it’s been difficult to give him that rest.

“This time last year was the time we lost Massey and Jacobs for a long period, and it’s something we’re trying to avoid again.”

Cook admits Latics have missed Windass and Pilkington during their lay-offs.

“The thing that defeats do, it highlights players who are out of the team,” he added.

“Injured players somehow become better players when the team loses!

“Look we all know Josh’s qualities, he’s got the pace to affect a game and the ability to finish.

“Pilks too is a quality player, and gives us something we don’t have.”