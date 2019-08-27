Wigan Athletic boss Cook's sadness at Bolton Wanderers plight

Wigan boss Paul Cook spoke of his sadness about the situations at neighbouring clubs Bolton and Bury – and stressed there are far worse things in football than relegation.



League One clubs Bolton and Bury will find out today if their proud histories are at an end.

Both have until 5pm to prove to the EFL that they have new owners, or both will lose their membership and be kicked out of the league.

The latest takeover deal to buy Bolton collapsed, it was revealed yesterday, with administrators warning the “process of closing down the company” could begin tomorrow.

Cook saw his Championship Wigan side lose their fifth game in a row at QPR on Saturday. But speaking before the clash he hoped that the two North West clubs could sort out their problems so that their loyal fans could watch football again on a Saturday.

Asked for his thoughts on the situation, he said: “Sadness, really, if I’m being truthful.

“It does not matter what division you are in, having a football club is huge ... following your team.

“You only have to look in general.

“Some people think relegation is the end of the world. It is not.

“Not having your football club is the end of the world.

“Relegation is part of the history of your club.

“For all the people going to a match on a Saturday with whoever you go with, it is huge.

“I just hope that Bury and Bolton can sort out their problems and they can have football teams on the pitch on Saturday for their supporters, who are both very loyal, to turn up and watch and them play.”

Paul Appleton, joint administrator for Bolton Wanderers, said in a statement: “Unless there is a change of position from any of the parties involved, the process of closing down the club and ultimately placing Bolton Wanderers into liquidation will begin this week.”